Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $548,000 Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Insperity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Insperity by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Insperity by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Insperity by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,039,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,650,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 16,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,553,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,761 shares of company stock valued at $6,397,677 in the last three months. 6.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $106.32 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.29 and a 12-month high of $114.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.74 and a 200-day moving average of $93.83.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.85%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NSP shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.77.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

