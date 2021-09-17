Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $574,000 Stock Position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Avid Technology by 494.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 30,883 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Avid Technology by 235.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 23,979 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Avid Technology by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after buying an additional 56,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVID shares. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID opened at $26.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.36. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $94.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.34 million. Analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 23,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $861,171.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 794,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,113,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $32,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,729 shares of company stock valued at $3,286,156. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

