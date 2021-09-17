Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,034 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,034 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 295.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,198.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $152,990.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IONS. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

IONS opened at $36.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.58. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.43 and a 52-week high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.39%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

