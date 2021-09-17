Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 499 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 363,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alkermes alerts:

In other news, Director Emily Peterson Alva bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $364,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALKS. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

ALKS stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.47, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $303.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.83 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.