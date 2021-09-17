Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$16.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Village Farms International to C$34.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of TSE:VFF opened at C$11.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$955.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.45. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of C$5.71 and a 52-week high of C$25.78.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

