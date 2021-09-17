Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.50 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.08% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vince Holding Corp. offers a broad range of women’s and men’s ready-to-wear including its signature cashmere sweaters, leather jackets, luxe leggings, dresses, silk and woven tops, denim and footwear. Vince Holding Corp. is based in New York. “

Vince stock opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88. Vince has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $13.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.59. Vince had a negative return on equity of 26.43% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vince will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vince stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,577 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned about 0.66% of Vince worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vince Company Profile

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

