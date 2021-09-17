Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at KeyCorp

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its target price increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $20.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VNOM. Citigroup raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.68. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 2.80.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.83 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 165.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 112,340 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 762.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 102,082 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,644,000 after purchasing an additional 237,242 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 320.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 304,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

