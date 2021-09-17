Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at $86,506,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 28.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,727,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,919,000 after buying an additional 381,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,654,000 after buying an additional 136,071 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 33.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 599,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,378,000 after buying an additional 149,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 545,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,702,000 after buying an additional 19,270 shares during the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $62.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 0.34.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $120,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock worth $200,118,500. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

SPCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

