Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases 12,996 Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,996 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 24.1% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PHD stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $11.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,699. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

