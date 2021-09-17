Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases 452 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 24,029 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1,653.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,061,000 after acquiring an additional 110,564 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.71.

NASDAQ BPMC traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.91. 1,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,437. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.48. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $74.13 and a 12-month high of $125.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.71.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $90,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,507.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $124,105.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,971.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,346. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

