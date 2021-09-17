Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases 7,725 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 463.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 100.3% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.98. The stock had a trading volume of 25,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,210. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.97 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 94.25%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

