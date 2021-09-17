Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 450,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 979.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America upgraded Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barings BDC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.81.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.84. 624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,365. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average is $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $519.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $33.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 117.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 131.25%.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

