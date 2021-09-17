Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Raises Stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the first quarter worth $125,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 77.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 65.3% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 15,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors increased its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 7.0% during the first quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 23,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

FCT stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.62. 38,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,466. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $12.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

