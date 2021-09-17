Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Boosted by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,558 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.8% of JustInvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Visa by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $86,021,000 after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Visa by 66.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after acquiring an additional 19,910 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.7% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,837,698,000 after acquiring an additional 698,028 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Visa by 2.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 210,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $49,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $4.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.66. 285,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,205,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

