Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $722.11 Million

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) will report $722.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $728.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $718.06 million. Vista Outdoor posted sales of $575.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $662.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%.

VSTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 6.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 73.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 475.0% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 23,750 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VSTO stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.56. 1,189,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,143. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.39. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $47.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average of $38.20.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.