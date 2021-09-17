Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $722.11 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) will report $722.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $728.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $718.06 million. Vista Outdoor posted sales of $575.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vista Outdoor.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $662.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%.

VSTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 6.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 73.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 475.0% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 23,750 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VSTO stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.56. 1,189,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,143. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.39. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $47.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average of $38.20.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.