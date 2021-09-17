Vivendi (EPA:VIV) PT Set at €41.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €35.50 ($41.76) target price on Vivendi in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Vivendi in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €33.60 ($39.53) target price on Vivendi in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €33.99 ($39.99).

Vivendi stock opened at €31.89 ($37.52) on Monday. Vivendi has a 52 week low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 52 week high of €24.87 ($29.26). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €30.16 and a 200 day moving average price of €29.22.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

