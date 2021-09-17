Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Shares Down 5.1%

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)’s stock price was down 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.06 and last traded at $11.06. Approximately 13,437 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 431,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VVNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vivint Smart Home from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average is $13.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 68.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 216.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 297,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 203,740 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 1st quarter worth about $423,000. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

About Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

