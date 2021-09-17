VMware (NYSE:VMW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.900-$6.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.80 billion-$12.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.83 billion.VMware also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.530-$1.530 EPS.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $139.89 on Friday. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $126.79 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The firm has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VMW. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.36.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,416 shares of company stock valued at $506,044 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VMware stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of VMware worth $77,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

