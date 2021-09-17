VMware (NYSE:VMW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.900-$6.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.80 billion-$12.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.83 billion.VMware also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.530-$1.530 EPS.
Shares of VMware stock opened at $139.89 on Friday. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $126.79 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The firm has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.
In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,416 shares of company stock valued at $506,044 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in VMware stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of VMware worth $77,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
VMware Company Profile
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
