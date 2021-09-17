Volta Finance Limited to Issue Dividend of €0.14 (LON:VTA)

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of €0.14 ($0.16) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of VTA stock opened at GBX 6.03 ($0.08) on Friday. Volta Finance has a 1-year low of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 6.30 ($0.08). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22, a current ratio of 28.46 and a quick ratio of 28.18. The company has a market cap of £2.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22.

Get Volta Finance alerts:

In other news, insider Stephen Le Page purchased 876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £1,016.16 ($1,327.62).

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Volta Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.