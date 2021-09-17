Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Shares Up 7.4%

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)’s stock price traded up 7.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.80 and last traded at $15.77. 3,985 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 184,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vor Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average is $23.37. The company has a market cap of $586.15 million and a PE ratio of -0.07.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50). On average, analysts anticipate that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $5,256,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $1,790,000. 5AM Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth $288,444,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $1,391,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

