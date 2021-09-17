VPC Impact Acquisition Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:VIH)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 107,645 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,114% compared to the typical volume of 4,863 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ VIH opened at $10.18 on Friday. VPC Impact Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $22.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIH. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

