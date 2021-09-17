Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Holdings Raised by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,218 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,291,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 37,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 25,690 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 25,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 10,897 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.00.

NYSE VMC opened at $172.53 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $124.58 and a 12 month high of $194.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.48.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,140,313.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

