Warburg Research Analysts Give Südzucker (ETR:SZU) a €18.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on Südzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €15.60 ($18.35) price target on Südzucker in a report on Thursday, July 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Südzucker in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on Südzucker in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Südzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €14.97 ($17.61).

Südzucker stock opened at €14.25 ($16.76) on Thursday. Südzucker has a one year low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a one year high of €17.34 ($20.40). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €13.31 and a 200-day moving average price of €13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.83.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

