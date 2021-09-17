Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) Short Interest Update

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 311,300 shares, a growth of 104.3% from the August 15th total of 152,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 579,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.80 price target for the company. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

NYSE WDH opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22. Waterdrop has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $11.77.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waterdrop will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Waterdrop in the second quarter worth about $4,014,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new stake in Waterdrop in the second quarter worth about $324,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Waterdrop in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Waterdrop in the second quarter worth about $20,399,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Waterdrop in the second quarter worth about $726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waterdrop Company Profile

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.