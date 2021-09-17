Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Acquires 75 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,666. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $146.88 and a 12-month high of $229.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.78.

