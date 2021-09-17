Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $436.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will report sales of $436.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $432.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $440.00 million. Watts Water Technologies reported sales of $383.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

WTS traded down $4.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,059. Watts Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $95.21 and a 52-week high of $176.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.80%.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $246,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,139. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,278,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,048 shares of company stock worth $3,745,669 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

