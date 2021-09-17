Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) Short Interest Update

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, an increase of 232.3% from the August 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Weidai in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Weidai in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Weidai by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 26,098 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Weidai in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Weidai by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 520,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 14,474 shares in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WEI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.84. 127,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,675. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15. Weidai has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $5.49.

Weidai Ltd. develops software applications for financial services. The company was founded by Hong Yao in February 2010 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

