Wells Fargo & Company Trims Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Target Price to $70.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EIX. Bank of America cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.71.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $57.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Edison International has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $66.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.38 and a 200 day moving average of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Edison International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 49.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 32,339 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Edison International by 156.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 80,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 49,170 shares during the period. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund raised its stake in Edison International by 84.4% in the first quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 284,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,884,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 7.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

