Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.780-$0.830 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.68. The stock had a trading volume of 11,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,518. The firm has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.17, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.38 and a 200-day moving average of $79.49.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Welltower from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial raised Welltower from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.45.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.