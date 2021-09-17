Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

HOWL has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Werewolf Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Werewolf Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Shares of HOWL opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.96.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($3.45). On average, research analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOWL. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,850,000. MPM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,716,000. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP bought a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,647,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,049,000. Finally, DC Funds LP bought a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,274,000. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

