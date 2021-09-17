West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Short Interest Update

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,690,800 shares, a growth of 117.9% from the August 15th total of 775,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 583.0 days.

WFRSF opened at $0.72 on Friday. West African Resources has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75.

About West African Resources

West African Resources Ltd. engages in exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Sanbrado Gold and Sartenga copper-gold-molybdenum projects. The company was founded by Richard Hyde on September 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

