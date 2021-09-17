Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) PT Lowered to C$2.75 at TD Securities

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

WEF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$2.60 target price on shares of Western Forest Products in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Western Forest Products in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.67.

Shares of TSE:WEF opened at C$2.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$723.48 million and a PE ratio of 4.34. Western Forest Products has a 1 year low of C$0.84 and a 1 year high of C$2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is 4.26%.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total transaction of C$61,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,029,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,110,140.85.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

