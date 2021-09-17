Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Grows Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 706,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,007 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in ITT were worth $64,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.22.

ITT stock opened at $89.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.30, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.01. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.13 and a 12 month high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.43 million. On average, research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.