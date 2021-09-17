Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,225 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.91% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $39,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 139,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,227,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $86.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.93. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.02%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEIS. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.11.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.