Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Lowers Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP cut its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 507,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 201,264 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $33,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,152 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,400,000 after purchasing an additional 261,016 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 405,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,213,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 34,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BERY. Truist Securities began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

