Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Purchases 154,667 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 59.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 414,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 154,667 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Q2 were worth $42,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period.

NYSE QTWO opened at $85.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.75 and its 200 day moving average is $98.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.90 and a 12 month high of $148.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -39.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $123.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $4,360,291.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,296,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,013 shares in the company, valued at $6,931,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,260 shares of company stock worth $6,685,291. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.38.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

