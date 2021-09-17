Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Trims Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP cut its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 384,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 29,188 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $55,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 86.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 38.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS opened at $128.91 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $107.56 and a one year high of $150.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.08. The stock has a market cap of $160.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.04.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

