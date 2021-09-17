Westpac Banking Corp Buys 5,683 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 713,566 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $40,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,226,117. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.70. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

