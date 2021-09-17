Westpac Banking Corp Has $47.25 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $47,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.89. 799,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,637,684. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.53. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $152.80 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.55.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

