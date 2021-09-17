WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of WestRock worth $20,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in WestRock by 52.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,547,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,485,912,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in WestRock by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,912,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,148 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in WestRock by 16.4% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,264,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,952,000 after acquiring an additional 601,511 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in WestRock by 11.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,229,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,118,000 after acquiring an additional 325,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in WestRock by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,127,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,788,000 after acquiring an additional 89,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WestRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

WestRock stock opened at $50.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. WestRock has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

