William Blair Weighs in on Workday, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Workday in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 13th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.11). William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Workday’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WDAY. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.36.

WDAY opened at $271.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,505.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Workday has a one year low of $195.81 and a one year high of $282.77.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 89.1% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 86.5% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 47.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 43.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $563,845.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $938,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,105 shares of company stock worth $80,910,048 in the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

