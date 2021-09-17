William C. Haydon Purchases 2,000 Shares of Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Stock

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Director William C. Haydon bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $10,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,240. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Sachem Capital stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $148.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.33. Sachem Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $5.68.
Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 41.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sachem Capital Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Sachem Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sachem Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sachem Capital by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 11.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the first quarter worth about $344,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 203.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 396,870 shares during the period. 15.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sachem Capital
Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.
