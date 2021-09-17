William C. Haydon Purchases 2,000 Shares of Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Stock

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Director William C. Haydon bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $10,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,240. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sachem Capital stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $148.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.33. Sachem Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $5.68.

Get Sachem Capital alerts:

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 41.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sachem Capital Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Sachem Capital’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Sachem Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sachem Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sachem Capital by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 11.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the first quarter worth about $344,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 203.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 396,870 shares during the period. 15.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.