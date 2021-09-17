Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.03 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 price objective on Wingstop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ WING traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,803. Wingstop has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $186.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 194.08, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.68.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 62.39%.

In other news, COO Mahesh Sadarangani sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total transaction of $145,637.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $62,146.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,171 shares of company stock valued at $14,120,700. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 291.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Wingstop by 694.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Wingstop by 21.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

