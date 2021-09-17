Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its price target decreased by analysts at Truist Securities from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

Shares of NYSE:WGO traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.40. 11,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,043. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.99.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $55,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,557,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,817,000 after buying an additional 140,807 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,983,000 after buying an additional 41,524 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,743,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,473,000 after buying an additional 189,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,043,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,902,000 after buying an additional 33,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 544,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,731,000 after buying an additional 18,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

