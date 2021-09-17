Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its price target decreased by analysts at Truist Securities from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.27% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.
Shares of NYSE:WGO traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.40. 11,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,043. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.99.
In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $55,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,557,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,817,000 after buying an additional 140,807 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,983,000 after buying an additional 41,524 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,743,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,473,000 after buying an additional 189,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,043,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,902,000 after buying an additional 33,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 544,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,731,000 after buying an additional 18,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.
About Winnebago Industries
Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.
Featured Article: Death Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.