WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 32.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Sirius XM by 10.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 191,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the second quarter worth about $850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIRI. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.59.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.40, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.