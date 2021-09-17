WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $853,000 Stock Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 224.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Sonos were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,700,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,426,000 after buying an additional 5,939,625 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,123,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,968,000 after buying an additional 2,555,818 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 1,024.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,093,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,438,000 after buying an additional 1,907,195 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 1,397,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,376,000 after buying an additional 897,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter worth $23,653,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonos alerts:

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $2,167,173.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,171,497.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,602,471 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SONO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Sonos from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sonos in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sonos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

Sonos stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.91. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.27.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $378.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.42 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.