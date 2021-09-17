WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $866,000 Investment in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRM. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vroom by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vroom by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Vroom by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vroom by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $2,187,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,466,589.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.27.

Shares of VRM stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.08. Vroom, Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $54.92.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $761.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.96 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

