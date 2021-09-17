WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 9,163 Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,163 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.58% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 3.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 71.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 65.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 5.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EARN opened at $11.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.90. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $11.96.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 40.54%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

