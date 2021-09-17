WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $899,000 Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NiSource news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $132,123.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,036.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,687.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of NI stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.90.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

