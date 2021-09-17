Wolverine Trading LLC Makes New Investment in Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC)

Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHC. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $4,228,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $486,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $1,652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHC opened at $9.76 on Friday. Leo Holdings Corp. II has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $10.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75.

Leo Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nassau, the Bahamas.

